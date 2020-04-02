Will Smith’s stand-up comedy series ‘This Joka’ lands on Quibi

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Will Smith joins Quibi streaming service with his stand-up comedy series, This Joka.
The 16-episode comedy series comes as the first project from Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s Westbrook Media production company and Topgolf Studios.
As host and executive producer, Will invites a mix of up-and-coming and legendary comedians to perform their stand-up sets and sit down for one-on-one conversations with him. The docu-style series will also feature footage of the comedians backstage and around Las Vegas.
“Will’s love and respect for stand-up comedy runs deep, and with this series on Quibi, we hope to discover, learn from, and uplift the next generation of diverse comedic talent,” said Terence Carter, Westbrook Studios co-president, in a press release. “The goal of This Joka isn’t just to laugh, but to find the universal human truths behind the laughter.”
Some of the featured comics on This Joka include Baron Vaughn, Punkie Johnson, David Gborie, Sean Patton, Jackie Fabulous, Clayton English, Rell Battle, YouTuber Daphnique Springs and more, with special guest appearances by George Wallace, The Good Place‘s Demi Adejuyigbe and producer Shawn Wasabi.
Quibi launches Monday, April 6, with a variety of shows including Skrrt with Offset, Punk’d hosted by Chance the Rapper, The Sauce dance competition with Usher and more.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.