Will, Kankakee Counties Set To Resume Limited Indoor Dining
Will and Kankakee counties are set to become the first in the Chicago area to see limited indoor dining resume under Governor Pritzker’s COVID-19 reopening plan. State health officials say the two-county region is meeting the requirements to allow indoor dining at 25-percent capacity or 25 people beginning today. Indoor seating would be limited to groups of four. Both counties will also see capacity limits on retail stores raised to 50-percent and indoor group fitness classes will be allowed to resume.