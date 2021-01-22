      Weather Alert

Will, Kankakee Counties Resume Limited Indoor Dining

Jan 22, 2021 @ 12:27pm

Limited indoor dinning is back in Will and Kankakee counties. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced yesterday that the two-county region improved to Tier 1 of the state’s mitigation plan. That allows indoor dining at bars and restaurants at 25-percent capacity or 25 people. The change was made as the state’s COVID-19 infection numbers are at their lowest levels in months. The indoor dining ban remains in effect in Chicago and Cook County.

