Will Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Return with ‘1883.’ Next Season? Spoiler Alert!

Spoilers ahead…
After Sunday’s heartbreaking season finale of 1883, was that it for the Paramount Plus series? Most likely.
Since 1883 was always billed as a “Yellowstone Origin Story,” show producer David Glasser is on record saying 1883 was one and done; and that “1932” will essentially serve as the “second season,” or next chapter in the “Dutton” story.
But 1883 creator, Taylor Sheridan, explained to Deadline, “I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey. I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn’t. I’d rather you imagine it, and wonder what Thomas and Noemi made of their lives. You never get to see how James and Margaret move on. You did see them in a flashback as having moved on, and so that’s what I cared to explore.”
On to the next peek through the window (1932)…
Sheridan went on to say his goal with 1883, “I wanted to tell this really abstract odd structured story. If you were paying attention, I tell you exactly what was going to happen, in the first scene of the first episode to Elsa and Shea. And then hopefully made you fall in love with the world, and forget that stuff, and play with your expectations that there’s no way what I’ve already told you could actually happen. I also wanted to create something you could watch and be completely enthralled and fulfilled, having never seen Yellowstone. Let it live on its own merits.”
Sheridan adds: “Yes, for those fans of ‘Yellowstone,’ there are some real Easter eggs and understanding you can take away from that, that informs the way you watch Yellowstone. I like that model. For me, as a storyteller it feels close ended. I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then.”
Plus: “1883 was one peek through time in the Dutton story, and 1932 will be the next peek through time at the Dutton story.”
Click HERE for the whole story.