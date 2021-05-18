Will County To Honor Fallen Officers
The Will County Police Chiefs Association is sponsoring its 40th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Day this year on May 20th, 2021.
Association President Adam Bogart says each day on the job, officers are putting their lives at risk.
Among the 36 fallen hero’s names engraved on the Granite Memorial are 10 who sacrificed their lives from the Illinois Department of Corrections, eight from the Joliet Police Department, five from the Will County Sheriff’s Department, five from the Illinois State Police, two form the Lockport Police Department, two from the Crest Hill Police Department, one from the Frankfort Police, Illinois Conservation Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Will County Probation Department.
This year’s ceremony will begin with a 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Joliet followed immediately by a procession and service to the memorial Wall on the Will County Courthouse Lawn at 12 noon. The Memorial is open to the public.