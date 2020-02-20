Will County State’s Attorney Receives National Award for Anti-Animal Cruelty Initiatives
Each year, the ALDF recognizes officials who have done outstanding work to make their communities safer for animals during its National Justice for Animals Week, which this year takes place from February 23 through 29. In choosing Glasgow to receive the national award, the ALDF stated that “animal victims of abuse cannot speak for themselves, so caring individuals in the criminal justice system must speak up for them. Founding the League of Extraordinary Canines & Friends in 2019 is but one example of your effective compassion and dedication to recognizing and addressing animal abuse crimes in your community.”
In addition to establishing the League of Extraordinary Canines & Friends to address animal abuse, Glasgow also established an Animal Protection Unit in the State’s Attorney’s office to work with our law enforcement community on prosecuting animal abuse and neglect cases. Wrote Illinois’ 1999 Animal Torture Statute creating the State’s first criminal felony charge for animal cruelty, and in light of the strong link between cruelty to animals and violence against humans, mandating a psychiatric evaluation upon conviction to diagnose and treat propensity for violence against humans. Annually hosts an ASPCA seminar, as well as additional community forums, to educate our community about the critical importance of recognizing and reporting animal cruelty and abuse.
Glasgow was presented the award at the February 20, 2020, Will County Board meeting. County Board Member Herbert Brooks and Terri Crotty, Founder and Owner of Wags 2 Wishes Rescue, offered remarks before presenting the plaque to Glasgow on behalf of the ALDF. The ALDF’s National Justice for Animals Week is dedicated to raising awareness about animal abuse and urging law enforcement, prosecutors, and lawmakers to protect our animals and our communities from abusers. The theme for this year’s National Justice for Animal Week is “Fighting Animal Cruelty, Honoring Animal Victims.”