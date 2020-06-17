Will County Sheriff’s Office Reminds Residents to “Not Leave Your Gun in Your Car”
The Will County Sheriff’s Department is reminding people to lock their vehicles after a string of thefts in Homer Glen. Deputies were called to three different homes in the Homer Glen area after receiving reports that unlocked vehicles were broken into during the overnight hours. In two of the reported thefts handguns were stolen. One handgun was stolen from a vehicle on W. Shellbark Drive, and a handgun was stolen from each of two vehicles, along with a box of ammunition, a wallet with cash and several credit cards on S. Cricketwood Drive. The third victim reported a wallet stolen and lived on W. Filly Drive.
The Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to LOCK YOUR VEHICLES, bring your valuables inside and to NEVER leave a gun inside a vehicle when you are home.