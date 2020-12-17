Will County Sheriff Department to Purchase Body Cameras
The Will County Sheriff’s Department got the green light today to purchase body cameras for its 212 deputies. The County Board voted today to appropriate $1.2 million to purchase the cameras which will be worn by deputies that respond to calls for service. “Law enforcement body cameras are an important tool that provides transparency for deputies and the public,” said Will County Board Speaker Mimi Cowan (D-Naperville). “I’m pleased that the County Board will fund this initiative.” The $1.2 million appropriation will cover the cost of new body cameras, and storage of footage captured on the cameras. The funds will cover the cost of the cameras and video storage for approximately five years.