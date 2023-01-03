98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure

January 3, 2023 2:41PM CST
Will County Restaurant Open Since 1946 Announces Closure

A Will County restaurant which has been in business since 1946  has announced its closure under current management. Syl’s made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

It is with a heavy heart that we share that we are closing our doors under the current management. We thank you for allowing us to be such a special part of your lives over the years. We hope the memories shared with us will live on in your hearts

It was back in October that the owner of the Rockdale restaurant Donald “Duke” Williams passed unexpectedly.  Williams bought the establishment back in September of 2019.

