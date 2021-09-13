WILL COUNTY RECOGNIZED BY WHITE HOUSE FOR DISTRIBUTING MORE THAN 85% OF EMERGENCY RENTAL ASSISTANCE FUNDS

The White House has Will County on their radar in a good way. On Thursday, September 9th, the White House brought together state and local leaders to showcase governments that have rapidly delivered assistance to both tenants and landlords to stop evictions. Gene Sperling, the White House American Rescue Plan Coordinator, cited Will County as one of the 22 state and local governments that have distributed 85% or more of their Emergency Rental Assistance Plan allocations by the end of July, 2021.
Sperling noted that Will County was one of the local governments that should be a model for cities, counties, and states across the country. He noted that government leaders needed to move quickly to ensure that the rental assistance funds could make a real impact on people’s lives.
“We want people from other mayor and government county offices, for people who cover this, to see first-hand how the emergency rental assistance plan can work where we have the leadership and the use of the Treasury flexibilities that are available,” said Sperling. “The emergency rental assistance is so far making a meaningful impact on preventing evictions, but there remains a meaningful and painful gap that must be closed.”
The briefing, including video, can be found at WhiteHous.gov: “Biden Administration Highlights High Performers to Encourage More Widespread Action on Delivering Rental Assistance and Stopping Evictions” – https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/09/09/biden-administration-highlights-high-performers-to-encourage-more-widespread-action-on-delivering-rental-assistance-and-stopping-evictions/
Response from Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant:
“We are thankful that the White House has recognized our efforts here in Will County. I’m proud of the county staff, who have worked tirelessly to distribute emergency rental assistance funds to those who need them. COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on residents and landlords, and we remain committed to offering assistance wherever we can.”
Additional Information:
Will County residents who have not yet applied for assistance should consider pursuing support through a COMEBACK Grant. Information about these programs can be found by visiting www.willcountyillinois.org. Residents interested in housing stabilization grants can apply by contacting one of the following local agencies who will work with them to determine eligibility and help apply for assistance: