Will County Participates in “Operation Green Light” to Support Veterans

County buildings illuminated green as part of nationwide initiative

Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant today announced Will County’s participation in Operation Green Light, a nationwide initiative for buildings to be illuminated green to show support for veterans throughout November.

“By shining the green light, we’re showing support for the veterans in our community and thanking them for their service and sacrifices,” said County Executive Bertino-Tarrant. “This month-long initiative also raises awareness for resources available to veterans at the federal, state, and local level.”

Operation Green Light was initiated by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. The goal is to show support for veterans, raise awareness of issues faced by veterans, and to spotlight resources available at all levels of government.

Several Will County facilities are illuminated green at night, including the County Office Building, the Courthouse, and Sunny Hill Nursing Home. Residents are encouraged to participate by changing one light bulb inside or outside of their home.

“I’m proud that Will County is participating in this national initiative,” said County Board member Tom Weigel. “It’s important that we raise awareness of the unique issues faced by veterans and continue to spotlight the resources available to them in our communities. I hope to see more green lights throughout the county this month.”

County Executive Bertino-Tarrant also invites veterans to attend a Veterans Rights Seminar being co-hosted with State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel, State Representative Natalie Manley, and local veterans organizations to learn about available resources. The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Grand Haven Clubhouse, located at 1520 Grand Haven Rd. in Romeoville.

“I invite all local veterans to attend, connect with others, and learn about available programs and services. I’m glad to be hosting this seminar with Sen. Cappel,” said Bertino-Tarrant.

To accommodate all guests, registration is required for this event. To register, veterans can visit https://bit.ly/3f5ikrA or call (815) 267-6119.