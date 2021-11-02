Will County Murder Trial Postponed

A Will County murder trial scheduled to begin at the end of last month has been postponed. Jeremy Boshears is facing charges of first-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Katie Kearns. It was in November of 2017 that Kearns was reported missing. Her body was later discovered in the back of a vehicle which was hidden inside a barn in Kankakee County. The cause of death was officially listed as a gunshot wound to the head. It is believed that Boshears and Kearns were in a romantic relationship at the time of her death. Boshears has officially been charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide. His trial was scheduled to begin on October 25th but has been delayed as multiple Will County Judge’s have asked for the case to be reassigned. Records show that Judge Vincent Cornelius asked for the case to be reassigned on October 27th. The case was then sent to Judge Carmen Goodman. The case though is now scheduled to appear in front of Judge David Carlson reassignment. There is no word on why multiple judges have asked for the case to be reassigned. The next status hearing is set for Wednesday November 3rd.