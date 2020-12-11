      Weather Alert

Will County Learns How Many Vaccine Doses Will Be Available in First Phase

Dec 11, 2020 @ 3:35pm

WJOL has learned how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be coming to Will County when the vaccine is approved. Out of the first shipment to Illinois from the Strategic National Stockpile of 109,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, Will County expects to be receiving 4,960 doses in the first allocation. The first phase of vaccinations, includes health care workers, physicians, nurses, nursing assistants, environmental services, respiratory technicians, dentists, hygienists, long term care staff, assisted living staff, home caregivers, morticians, funeral directors, and coroner staff who are involved with the deceased. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.

