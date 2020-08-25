Will County Launches Its COVID-19 – CARES Act – Small Business Assistance Grant Program
Will County officials are encouraging any small business owner impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for relief funding. Through the CARES Act recently passed by the U.S. Congress, Will County will receive more than $120 million of this federal funding, of which $24 million is earmarked for small businesses.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” said County Executive Denise Winfrey. “I encourage any eligible small business owner to take advantage of this opportunity.”
The county has created a special page on its website for small businesses to apply for this funding. Businesses with under 25 employees and less than $2.5 million in annual revenue are eligible to apply. Applicants must document revenue loss and/or an increase in expenses directly related to COVID-19. The business must have been operating on or before February 15, 2020 and be in good standing with the State of Illinois and Will County. Home-based businesses and sole proprietors located within the county are eligible to apply for these funds.
“Grants up to $15,000 per business are available to our small business owners,” Winfrey said. “We hope these grants will provide a safety net for those still struggling to pay bills, keep their customers, and recover from the impacts of this pandemic.”