Will County Judge Gives A Win To Elwood Delaying Joliet From Annexing Land For NorthPoint
A Will County Judge Roger Rickmon has granted a temporary restraining order to prevent the city of Joliet from beginning the annexation of 355 acres of land which would eventually become the the 1,200 acre Compass Business Park.
The village of Elwood was attempting to stop the city of Joliet and NorthPoint from annexing the land in question. It was in April that Joliet approved a pre-annexation agreement with NorthPoint on the logistics park. Elwood argued that proper procedures was not followed during the April pre-annexation hearings. The emergency injunction to stop the annexation vote pushes the can down the road. Tomorrow night, Joliet was to officially hold its first vote on the annexation of land for the logistics park, but with the injunction it cannot go forward.