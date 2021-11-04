Will County Health Department to Offer Vaccine Clinics for Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending the Pfizer vaccine for children. The IDPH announced yesterday that children aged five through eleven should receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The recommendation follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines issued Tuesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization to children at the end of October. The IDPH is working with school districts around the state to set up vaccination clinics.
Meanwhile, Beginning Monday, November 8, the Will County Health Department is joining local pediatricians, pharmacies, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) and other community partners to administer this life-saving vaccine.
“We are proud to offer this important vaccine to younger children in our county,” said Sue Olenek, Executive Director of the Will County Health Department. “The more people we have fully vaccinated, the closer we get to herd immunity, and decrease the opportunity for the virus to continue to mutate.”
The Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine will be administered in a two-dose series, given three weeks apart. The pediatric vaccine will be available at the Will County Health Department vaccine clinics and several clinics held at schools across the county.
“Our vaccine clinic at the health department will be offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine during our clinic hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays,” said Cindy Jackson, Director of Mass Vaccination. “We urge all parents to have their children vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective and will protect our children and their families.”
Vaccine clinics will also be offered at Plainfield North High School, Manhattan Junior High School, Joliet West High School, Bolingbrook High School, Fairmont School, Peotone High School, and Reed Township Office. To schedule an appointment, visit the website: https://willcountyhealth.org/covid-19/vaccine-for-ages-5-11.
To read the Vaccine Information Fact Sheet for Children ages 5 to 11, visit:
https://www.fda.gov/media/153717/download. For more information regarding COVID-19
vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years old, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/planning/children.html.