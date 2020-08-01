Will County Health Department Reminding People to Take Precautions From the Coronavirus
The Will County Health Department is sending out reminders that the Coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing and with positivity rates in Illinois rising there are precautions that can still be used to curb the spread of the virus. The Health Department believes the relaxing of requirements on social distancing, mask wearing, and holding large gatherings has been a
contributing factor.
Recently, WCHD contact tracers, speaking to residents from the Frankfort area who had tested positive for COVID-19, discovered a similar story from those tested. They had attended a party at an orchard in Hobart, IN, perhaps designed as a substitute for missed proms at area high schools.
The WCHD also announced, it was discovered that up to 270 people, high school aged students and chaperones, had attended this event. WCHD epidemiologist Alpesh Patel says the first priority here is making sure everyone who did attend the event does the right thing.
“If you are symptomatic, you need to isolate yourself immediately and get tested. If you are not symptomatic but attended this event, it is absolutely necessary to quarantine yourself for 14 days, and self-monitor for the symptoms, including taking your temperature at least three times daily.”
More info can be found Willcountyhealth.org.