Will County Forest Preserve Announces Prescribed Burns Various Locations
Prescribed burns are scheduled to take place today at the north end of Romeoville Prairie Nature Preserve, at the south end of McKinley Woods preserve in Channahon, and at Sand Ridge Savanna Nature Preserve in Custer Township. The burns could be postponed if weather conditions change and are not conducive for this activity.
Residents living within a half-mile of a burn site are notified at the beginning of burn season via postcards and the night before a scheduled burn through reverse 911 calls to telephone landlines. Cell phones can be registered to receive reverse 911 calls through the Will County Emergency Management Agency.