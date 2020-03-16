      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Will County Courthouse Will Be Limiting People Coming To The Building

Mar 16, 2020 @ 7:29am

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Will County Chief Judge Richard Schoenstedt has issued a statement regarding the Will County Courthouse. “Given what has occurred over the weekend, including updated guidelines provided by the CDC and actions taken by the State of Illinois, the Will County Courthouse will be taking steps as soon as practical to limit the number of individuals coming into our facilities. For today it is business as usual but I expect that will change as early as tomorrow.”

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Country Dancing
Local Bands