      Weather Alert

Will County Coroner Identifies Man Killed In Shooting In Joliet

Feb 17, 2022 @ 5:31am

The Will County Coroner’s office is identifying the victim that was killed following a shooting in Joliet on Tuesday. Andrew Knox, a 29-year-old male resident of Joliet, IL. Mr. Knox was pronounced deceased on the 700th block of Francis St. in Joliet, IL at 9:30 pm on Tuesday night, 02/15/2022. An autopsy was performed today, which revealed that Mr. Knox was the apparent victim of multiple gunshot wounds. Three others were shot in that incident and all are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

