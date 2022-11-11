Will County Clerk’s Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry confirming to WJOL that there are 6,527 mail-in ballots that remain to be counted. Those ballots could drastically change the results of two county wide races like Will County Sheriff democrat Mike Kelley who is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.

The results of the mail-in ballots will be tabulated and uploaded to the Will County Clerk’s office website on Tuesday, November 15th in the afternoon or early evening. These ballots were post-marked not later than Tuesday, November 8th.

The provisional ballots needs to be investigated and those ballots will be tabulated and uploaded on Tuesday, November 22nd.