Will County Clerk to send Vote By Mail Application to Every Registered Voter in Will County
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry announces that her office will begin sending Vote By Mail applications to every registered voter in the next two weeks.
The applications will arrive at homes in clearly marked envelopes that also contain personalized Voter Registration Cards. Registered voters simply need to sign their pre-filled applications and send them back to the Will County Clerk’s Office to receive a Vote By Mail Ballot for the Nov. 3 Presidential Election.
Vote By Mail is a safe and secure way to cast a ballot without having to personally visit a Polling Place on Election Day or an Early Voting location in the weeks prior to the Election. Citizens across the country have demonstrated an increased interest in casting ballots by mail to minimize the risk of catching the COVID-19 virus.
Concerned about community spread of the potentially deadly virus, the Illinois General Assembly in May passed sweeping legislation that, in essence, requires county clerks to send Vote By Mail applications to every registered voter. Senate Bill 1863 also requires the inclusion of the following language in official public announcements from county clerks:
“Due to COVID-19, all 2020 General Election voters are encouraged to cast a ballot prior to Election Day, either by mail or during early voting. Voting by mail is an easy option for voters and you can request a Vote By Mail ballot through email, mail, or in person.
An application is available from your local election authority or at: https://elections.il.gov/electionoperations/VotingByMail.aspx.
To register to vote or check your registration status, visit: https://ova.elections.il.gov.”
“The new legislation was designed to place applications for Vote By Mail Ballots into the hands of virtually every registered voter,” County Clerk Staley Ferry said. “My staff and I are working tirelessly to make certain that it is quick and convenient to submit these applications so that registered voters can receive their ballots through the mail. With the potential for a second wave of COVID-19 later this year, we cannot have a situation in which our citizens must choose between their health and their right to vote.”
Submitting A Vote By Mail Application
Registered voters have many options for completing and submitting Vote By Mail Applications:
- By Mail: The Vote By Mail applications that will be sent through the mail in July are prefilled. Registered voters simply need to sign the application and send it back to the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet IL 60432.
- Online: Registered voters who wish to speed the process may complete an application online by visiting thewillcountyclerk.com. The completed online application is officially submitted to the Will County Clerk’s Office after the registered voter hits the “submit” button.
- In Person: Registered voters also may personally deliver their completed and signed applications to the Will County Clerk’s Office at 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet IL 60432.
- Email: Completed applications may be scanned and sent by email to votebymail@willcountyillinois.com.
- Call Us: Contact the Will County Clerk’s Office at (815) 740-4615, or email us at votebymail@willcountyillinois.com with any questions about Vote By Mail.
Some Voters May Receive Applications Only
- Anyone who registered a secondary mailing address with the Will County Clerk’s Office during the last three elections (2018 General, 2019 Consolidated, 2020 Primary) will receive an envelope containing a Vote By Mail Application only at that secondary mailing address.
- These registered voters will also receive a Vote By Mail Application with their Voter Registration Card at their registration address.
When Will Residents Receive Vote By Mail Ballots?
Vote By Mail Ballots will be sent and received back in the following fashion:
- The Will County Clerk’s Office will begin mailing ballots to a voter’s registered address or the requested mailing address starting on Sept. 24, 2020.
- The clerk’s office will mail ballots within two business days to those who submit their applications after Sept. 24.
- Ballots must be completed and returned to the Will County Clerk’s Office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020).
- Voters are encouraged to closely follow all instructions they receive with your Vote By Mail Ballots.