Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry’s Redesigned Voter Information Guide To Arrive This Week
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry announces that every household with at least one registered voter will receive a redesigned Voter Information Guide that will provide important information about the March 17 Presidential Primary Election.
Voter Information Guides, which should begin arriving in homes during the week of February 17th, and will include sample ballots personalized for each precinct. Sample ballots will enable voters to research specific candidates and referenda before they cast their votes.
The voter Information Guide has been redesigned so that all voting information is categorized in an easy-to-read format. The guide will include separate sample ballots for Democratic, Republican, and Nonpartisan races.
This guide also provides:
· Information about how to request a Vote By Mail Ballot.
· Nearby Early Voting sites with hours of operation. Early Voting is already open during business hours at the Will County Clerk’s Office in downtown Joliet and will expand to include 25 additional sites throughout Will County beginning on March 2.
· The Polling Place locations where people can vote on Election Day.
“The Voter Information Guide contains a great deal of information that will enable voters to research candidates and issues that appear on their specific ballots,” Staley Ferry said. “These are tailor-made guides that outline all of their voting options. Voters may bring the guides into the polling booths to assist them if they choose to cast their ballots on Election Day.”
Voters also may visit the Will County Clerk’s website at thewillcountyclerk.com to view a sample ballot, request a Vote By Mail Ballot, find nearby Early Voting locations, along with other election-related information.