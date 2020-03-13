Will County Clerk Expands Early Voting Hours Following Request From Governor
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry announced today that she will expand Early Voting Hours at several locations across Will County to ease voter concerns about coronavirus after a request by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The following Early Voting locations will expand Early Voting hours on the weekend prior to the March 17, Presidential Primary Election:
- The Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet
8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Also open for Early Voting until 7 p.m. on Friday and Monday.
- Village of New Lenox, 1 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox
8 a.m. until noon Saturday and Sunday
An increase of eight hours over two previously unscheduled weekend days.
- Lockport Township, 1463 S. Farrell Road, Lockport
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday
A total increase of eight hours including the addition of an unscheduled weekend day.
- Governors State University, 1 University Parkway, University Park Hall of Governors Building D
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
A total increase of 15 hours including the addition of evening hours and an unscheduled weekend day.
- City of Naperville, 400 S. Eagle St., Naperville
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
A total increase of 5 hours including unscheduled evening hours.
“This unprecedented expansion of Early Voting hours will give the public greater opportunities to cast their ballots in facilities that are likely to be less congested than their Polling Places on Election Day,” said County Clerk Staley Ferry. “Hopefully this will ease some concerns about coronavirus and encourage people to exercise this important right.”
For a full schedule of Early Voting locations and hours, visit thewillcountyclerk.com.