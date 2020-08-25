Will County Clerk Announces Locations for Eight Vote By Mail Drop Boxes Across County
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry announces that her office will locate eight secure drop boxes across Will County in which voters may deposit their completed Vote By Mail envelopes. The drop boxes will be placed strategically throughout Will County to serve voters in every region. All the drop boxes will be in their locations starting on Thursday, Sept. 24, which is the first day ballots can be mailed to voters by the Will County Clerk. They will remain in their locations through Election Day. Drop boxes will be placed at:
The Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., in downtown Joliet. The drop box will be under camera surveillance outside the building. Voters may drive up and deposit their ballots at any time.
Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook. The box will be located inside the library, which is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Naperville 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Dr., Naperville. Located inside the library, which is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Plainfield Public Library, 15025 S. Illinois St., Plainfield. Located inside the library, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed Sunday.
White Oak Library, 121 E. Eighth St., Lockport. Located inside the library, which is open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Wilmington Public Library, 201 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington. Located inside the library, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Frankfort Public Library, 21119 S. Pfeiffer Road, Frankfort. Located inside the library, which is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed Sunday.
Governor State University, 1 University Parkway, University Park. Located inside the university’s main building, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.
The newly purchased white metal boxes will be clearly marked for voters. The boxes will be emptied on a daily basis by trained election representatives. All ballots will be immediately transported to the Will County Clerk’s Office. Voters should be certain to follow instructions on their Vote By Mail packet closely before depositing ballots in a drop box. They should seal their completed ballots inside the provided Ballot Envelope. After signing the Ballot Envelope, they should seal it inside the provided Return Envelope as if they were planning to mail it.
Voters should not attempt to leave their Vote By Mail ballots with elections officials at our Early Voting locations. Nor should they attempt to leave them with Election Judges on Election Day. They must be placed in a drop box.