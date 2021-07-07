Will County Bar Association names Attorney Robert W. Bodach new President

The Will County Bar Association announced today Attorney Robert W. Bodach has been named its 97th President. In a ceremony administered by the Honorable Daniel Rippy, Attorney Bodach was sworn in as President having served as Director and Officer for nearly a decade. Present, among others, were the past two presidents, The Honorable Donald DeWilkins and Erin O’Brien.
The non-profit Bar Association serves Will County and its legal community. Continuing Legal Education and social events are available for lawyers, aid and scholarship is given to the local community and the Bar Association operates the Will County Traffic Safety Program (i.e. traffic school). Traffic school, offered in agreement with the Chief Judge, is often required for individuals charged with traffic offenses to receive court supervision.
Bodach is a third generation Will County Lawyer. His father Robert C. Bodach practiced in Joliet for nearly 50 years. Grandfathers, Lester L. Bodach and Robert W. Thomas (WCBA President 1954-55) were also members of the Bar Association. Attorney Bodach’s practice with the Tomczak Law Group focuses on criminal defense, personal injury and real estate. Bodach is a graduate of Joliet Catholic High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Illinois Wesleyan University, an MBA from the University of Saint Francis and his J.D. from Southern Illinois University School of Law. Attorney Bodach lives in Shorewood, IL with his wife Tracy Caswell, who serves as Shorewood-Troy Library Trustee.
“I’m very proud to follow in the footsteps of Counselor Erin O’Brien and the Honorable Judge DeWilkins” said Bodach. “The Will County courthouse operations have changed tremendously over the past two years. The Bar
Association has a terrific opportunity and responsibility to assist our members in using the new facilities and technology to its full capabilities. I look forward to increasing our outreach to the citizens of Will County, improving access to training and legal education and presenting family focused social events for so many hard working, stressed-out lawyers. I’m very excited to lead the Bar Association into this next year which I expect will be a time of vibrant growth and opportunity” Bodach said.