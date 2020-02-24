Will County and Chicagoland Under Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday
Winter weather is in the forecast for Chicagoland. The National Weather Service says most of northern Illinois will be under a winter storm watch starting tomorrow morning. More than six inches of snow is possible between Tuesday morning and Wednesday afternoon. Counties including Cook, DuPage, Will, Kendall, Kane and Lake will be under the storm watch. Travel can get dangerous for tomorrow evening’s commute. Strong winds are also in the forecast calling for a lakeshore flood watch from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. Waves could reach eight to twelve feet along the Illinois shore of Lake Michigan.