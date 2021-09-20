      Weather Alert

Will Co. Sheriff’s Office Searching for Nine-Year-Old Female

Sep 20, 2021 @ 5:38pm

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the public regarding a missing 9-year-old female. Nalaya S. Patterson-Dean has been reported missing by extended family members due to family not having contact with Nalaya since September 15th. She has also been reported absent from school since that date.

Nalaya is reported to be in the custody of her biological father, Jovontae Dean.  Dean is considered Nalaya’s custodial guardian and no criminal charges have been filed.  Jovontae Dean and Nalaya Patterson-Dean may be traveling with Jovontae’s girlfriend, Madison Haney.

If anyone has information please contact the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8575 or you may call  Detective Topolewski, at 815-405-0816 or email her at:  [email protected].

 

