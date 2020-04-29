Will Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Multiple Shootings
Will County Sheriff’s Department is sharing details regarding a shooting on Wednesday night. It was at 6:00pm that deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nobes Avenue in Lockport Township regarding a 44-year-old male victim who had been shot. The victim stated that while he was bringing groceries into a residence, an unknown vehicle drove by and fired several shot towards the home. Lockport Fire personnel transported the man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his pelvis. He stated that he did not see the offending vehicle and was unable to provide any further information. His condition is unknown at this time.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at 815-727-8574.
The Sheriff’s Office was also called to the area of Park and Washington Street in Joliet Township on Wednesday evening. It was at 5:30pm that deputies spoke to an 18-year-old male who stated that he was on E. Washington Street when he was chased by a van and was shot in the chest. No other information was provided. The 18-year-old was later airlifted from Silver Cross to Loyola Medical Center.
Deputies were also dispatched to a nearby residence where they spoke to a 17-year-old male subject who had been shot in the left hand. He stated that he was walking on Washington Street when a vehicle pulled up and shot at him. The subject was uncooperative and was transported to the hospital.