Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Chris Miles
Local News
Will Co. Sheriff’s Office Announces Warrant Scam in the Community
Jul 11, 2022 @ 12:06pm
In recent days, several Will County residents have been contacted by unknown individuals identifying themselves as a deputy from the Will County Sheriff’s department. The fraudulent deputy informs the resident that they have a warrant out for their arrest and if they do not pay the fees associated with the warrant, they will be arrested and put in jail. The Sheriff’s Office does not call residents informing them that they have a warrant out for their arrest.
If you receive one of these calls, you can verify whether or not you have a warrant by visiting
www.willcountywarrants.com.
Do not engage in conversations with these individuals. Do not give any personal or financial information over the phone and do not purchase gift cards or arrange payments with anyone you are not positive is legitimate.
The number that is most frequently used is: 815-768-3894 and shows it to be Will County Sheriff’s Office. If you call the number back it sounds just like the actual Sheriff’s Office phone prompting message with the Warrant Division as being one of the options. Do not call this number back and do not follow the prompts.
