Will Co. Sheriff’s Department Investigating Lockport Township Shooting
Will County Sheriff’s Department is sharing details regarding a shooting on Wednesday night. It was at 6:00pm that deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nobes Avenue in Lockport Township regarding a 44-year-old male victim who had been shot. The victim stated that while he was bringing groceries into a residence, an unknown vehicle drove by and fired several shot towards the home. Lockport Fire personnel transported the man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his pelvis. He stated that he did not see the offending vehicle and was unable to provide any further information. His condition is unknown at this time.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at 815-727-8574.