Wildlife Center Will Name Salmon for Your Ex, Feed It to a Bear

An Oregon wildlife center is offering a fresh twist on Valentine’s Day naming promotions — allowing patrons to name a salmon after an ex and have it fed to a bear. The Wildlife Images Rehabilitation Center in Oregon said the “Catch & Release” promotion offers a unique Valentine’s Day gift in exchange for a $20 donation. The center said patrons can pay to have a salmon named after an ex-lover, and the salmon will then be served to brown bears Kodi and Yaki. Wildlife Images said the $20 package includes a special certificate and photos of the bears eating the salmon. Here’s more from UPI.
