Wildlife Center Will Name Salmon for Your Ex, Feed It to a Bear

This photo taken July 4, 2013, in Katmai National Park and Preserve, Alaska, shows a brown bear walking to a sandbar to eat a salmon it had just caught at Brooks Falls. It's expensive and difficult to reach the park about 250 miles west of Anchorage, and explore.org has again set up high definition webcams to livestream the daily activities of the bears at the park. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

An Oregon wildlife center is offering a fresh twist on Valentine’s Day naming promotions — allowing patrons to name a salmon after an ex and have it fed to a bear. The Wildlife Images Rehabilitation Center in Oregon said the “Catch & Release” promotion offers a unique Valentine’s Day gift in exchange for a $20 donation. The center said patrons can pay to have a salmon named after an ex-lover, and the salmon will then be served to brown bears Kodi and Yaki. Wildlife Images said the $20 package includes a special certificate and photos of the bears eating the salmon. Here’s more from UPI.