WIENERMOBILE DRIVERS WANTED

Chefs Pat and Gina Neely enjoy a ride in the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile to help kick-off Kraft Foods' Huddle to Fight Hunger campaign in New York on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2010. The goal of the campaign is to give at least 20 million meals or more to Feeding American to benefit local food banks. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Kraft Foods)

If it has been your dream to drive the Wienermobile, here’s your chance. Oscar Mayer is taking applications for its next fleet of Wienermobile drivers – known as “hotdoggers” – through the end of the month. It’s a one-year position beginning in June. In addition to driving, you will be doing public relations for the company, organizing promotions and pitching TV, radio and print media. Applicants should also have a BA or BS, “preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing.” If you speak a second language, that’s a big plus. Oscar Mayer also didn’t specify how many hotdoggers it would be hiring, though there are currently six Wienermobiles traveling the country at any given time. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31. CLICK HERE for more information. Here’s the complete story from Fox6Now.