Why Spicy Food Makes Your Nose Run– AND WHY IT’S GOOD FOR YOU

If you’ve eaten something super spicy you’ll notice your mouth gets numb and tingly, and then your nose and eyes might start to run, along with other sensations. Dr. Brett Comer, an ear, nose, and throat specialist, says this happens because your body is trying to wash away the spice that caused the issues. A plant compound called capsaicin is what causes the burn from peppers and other foods, and studies have shown eating it can lower mortality rates, might bolster heart and metabolic function, and might even help prevent cancer. A 2017 study found capsaicin has an anti-obesity effect, and might counteract the buildup of the type of fat that builds up around your organs and is linked to a bunch of diseases. Here’s the full story from Time.