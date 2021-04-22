Why Some Popcorn Kernels Don’t Pop!
Scientists say they know why some popcorn kernels resist popping into puffy white globes. It’s long been known that popcorn kernels must have a precise moisture level in their starchy center — about 15 percent — to explode. But Purdue University researchers found the key to a kernel’s explosive success lies in the composition of its hull. Unpopped kernels, it turns out, have leaky hulls that prevent the moisture pressure buildup needed for them to pop and lack the optimal hull structure that allows most kernels to explode.