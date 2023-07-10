Why Some Companies Aren’t Offering Birthday Freebies Anymore

Many retailer reward programs have been rolling back birthday freebies lately.

The reasons? Maintaining reward programs come at a reported high cost. Also, consumer behavior has changed due to inflation and in the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retail expert Marshal Cohen told the Associated Press, “While we’re assessing our own personal expenses, so are businesses. Businesses have to look and say, ‘Are these programs working? Are they working to full capacity? … (And) is there another way of doing this that wouldn’t cost us as much money?’”

Which is your favorite retail rewards program? Has it made any significant changes in the past few years?