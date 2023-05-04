Why Luke Combs Couldn’t Sing The Song He Wrote For Gabby Barrett Himself

Gabby Barrett has been dropping lots of hints about her upcoming sophomore album lately, which includes a song that Luke Combs wrote.

Combs is no stranger to writing hits for other artists and Barrett explained to ET Online that there was one big reason why Combs wanted her to cut this particular song instead of recording it himself.

Barrett tells the story of how the song landed in her lap. “He had texted me and explained that this song was written with a couple of friends, and It wasn’t gonna work for him because he didn’t know if his child — his wife was still pregnant at the time, with their first baby, and they didn’t know if it was a girl or a boy. Come to find out it was a boy — this song was written more for a girl.”

“He knows that I have a daughter. So, it really resonated with me, and it fits perfectly,” Barrett adds. She hasn’t officially released that song yet, but Barrett has teased a song that seems like it might be the one Combs wrote for her album.