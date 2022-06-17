Why Faith Hill Vowed She’d Never Act in Movies Again

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Faith Hill discussed what turned her off about doing movies.
“My career took off, I had no time, I had babies, and I had done a couple of things,” she recalled. “I did Stepford Wives with an amazing cast. But it wasn’t the best experience, so I said I will never ever, ever, ever, ever do another one, a movie.”
But then, Taylor Sheridan’s 1883 came along, and things changed for her again.
“The script was so well-written,” Faith said. “I had honestly never read anything like that. So we made the decision to do it.”