      Weather Alert

Why Faith Hill Vowed She’d Never Act in Movies Again

Jun 17, 2022 @ 5:16pm
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: Faith Hill performs onstage during the "Soul2Soul" World Tour at Staples Center on July 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Faith Hill discussed what turned her off about doing movies.

“My career took off, I had no time, I had babies, and I had done a couple of things,” she recalled. “I did Stepford Wives with an amazing cast. But it wasn’t the best experience, so I said I will never ever, ever, ever, ever do another one, a movie.”

But then, Taylor Sheridan’s 1883 came along, and things changed for her again.

“The script was so well-written,” Faith said. “I had honestly never read anything like that. So we made the decision to do it.”

 

Popular Posts
Win Tickets to see the Zac Brown Band!
Toby Keith: Cancer Cancels RibFest Show & Whole Tour - Jason Aldean Writes his Support
Toby Keith revealed his shocking diagnosis
WALKER HAYES AND WIFE CELEBRATE ANNIVERSARY
MIRANDA LAMBERT LAUNCHES WANDA JUNE HOME COLLECTION
Connect With Us Listen To Us On