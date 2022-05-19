Why Did Cole Swindell Become A Country Singer?

Cole Swindell tells Forbes Magazine that he became a country singer after realizing he was not good enough to be a pro athlete. ”I started to sing after high school, and I may have dreamed about being Randy Travis a time or two. But I was so young that I never even thought it could be a reality. After I went to college I realized that no matter how much I loved sports, I was ready to have fun and that was right when I started to sing. I was a business major but the more I played music and the more I got into songwriting I realized this is what I loved but I kept asking myself is this what I’m supposed to do—move to Nashville?”