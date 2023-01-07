Why Chase Rice Hates Cowboys

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Chase Rice released his latest track, “I Hate Cowboys,” from his upcoming album “I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go To Hell,” on January 6 Rice wrote the song with HARDY, Ross Copperman, and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion, and the music video pays tribute to cowboy culture. Rice clarified that he doesn’t actually hate cowboys and instead pays homage to the iconic history with the song. He said,

“When you listen to the song, you, of course, get that I don’t actually hate cowboys – I’m really fortunate to call several of them great friends. He added, “But damn, doesn’t it make you crazy when Mr. Steal Your Girl kicks open the door — with that hat and those Wranglers, and he can two-step better than you, talk cooler than you? ‘I Hate Cowboys’ is an ode to the fact that just like Taylor Sheridan writes in Yellowstone, if it were easier everyone would cowboy…hell, I wish I could!”

The album will honor his late father, and will feature a photo of him as his album cover.