Why Bossman will not eat “Fake Meat! “Soylent Green is people!”
A customer shops at the meat counter at a Walmart Neighborhood Market, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Levittown, N.Y. Walmart can rely on thousands of cameras hanging from the ceiling that track when products are running low or when produce or meat start to lose their freshness. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
If you do not know the reverence check this out.
Soylent Green is a 1973 American dystopian thriller film directed by Richard Fleischer and starring Charlton Heston and Leigh Taylor-Young. Edward G. Robinson appears in his final film. Loosely based on the 1966 science fiction novel Make Room! Make Room! by Harry Harrison.
It is set in the year 2022, the cumulative effects of overpopulation, pollution and the associated effects of global warming has caused severe worldwide shortages of food, water and housing. There are 40 million people in New York City alone, where only the city’s elite can afford spacious apartments, clean water and natural food, and even then at horrendously high prices.
Soylent Industries, which derives its name from a combination of “soy” and “lentil”, controls the food supply of half of the world and sells the artificially produced wafers, including “Soylent Red” and “Soylent Yellow”. Their latest product is the far more flavorful and nutritious “Soylent Green”, advertised as being made from ocean plankton, but is in short supply. BUT it turns out “Soylent Green” is made from….. you guessed it People!
This movie had a big effect on why I do NOT eat “Fake Meat”….. But hey if you do…