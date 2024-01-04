Why Ashley Cooke Made One Of The Longest Debut Country Albums Ever

Ashley Cooke is a country star on the rise.

From a viral TikTok to a deal with Big Loud Records, Cooke saw her star skyrocket for the past year.

When it came time to make her album, ‘Shot in the Dark,’ Cooke wanted it on her terms, with a 24-song tracklist, and her label was game.

“It’s the longest album ever put out by a new female country artist, which is crazy. But honestly, for me, it wasn’t about breaking a record or whatever,” Cooke says. “I wrote more songs than 24, but to me it was like, ‘I don’t wanna sacrifice any of these songs or save them for another album.” she explained.

What is your favorite song from Cooke’s release?