Why Are People Eating Oranges in the Shower on TikTok?

The idea is straightforward: Turn on the shower, take an orange, get in the shower, peel the fruit and eat it while enjoying its citrusy flavor.

According to Yahoo News, Although it is difficult to determine who first attempted this shower experiment, some attribute the trend to a Reddit post from a now-deleted account, in 2015. It described the “feel-good” experience of shower oranges. That same year, the “Shower Orange” subreddit was established.

More recently, the shower orange trend has found a new audience on TikTok, with an increasing number of videos praising the benefits of this bathing ritual.