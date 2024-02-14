Who’s Your Furry Valentine – and What Does That Reveal About You?

How Dog Choice Can Reveal True Personalities As Expert Analyzes Celebs

Doctor Lance Workman, Visiting Professor of Psychology at the University of South Wales, and colleague Jo Fearon, have revealed surprising similarities in dog owners’ personalities by breed. Lance says: “People choose dogs to fit in with their lifestyle, which reflects their personality. It’s like picking a romantic partner. Your personalities (or character) have to be compatible.”

Jennifer Aniston has a miniature Schnauzer; they tend to be very conscientious, organized, and prefer to stick to the rules. Lance says, “Owners of this breed are very friendly and open to ideas.”

Adele has a Goldendoodle, which is known to be affectionate and devoted to owners. But they are prone to separation anxiety. Owners are people-pleasers.

What do you think your dog says about you? Here’s a good place to sniff around about it: LittleThings or PetKeen.

I’ve got a Basset hound mix. Hmm.