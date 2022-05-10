Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Maura Myles
Who’s More Likely to Be Fooled by Fake News? Older or Younger?
May 10, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Businessman in discussion with coworker in office
Study: Older Adults More Likely Than Young to Be Fooled by ‘Fake News’
The very oldest adults are more likely to fall for fake news, finds a new study.
University of Florida
researchers found some good news: Adults, ages 61 to 70, have a similar level of ability to detect fake news as their younger counterparts.
But the bad news: They also found that adults who’re older than 70 were less likely to spot fake news… They think these seniors may not look as closely at information or pay attention to details, according to study authors.
And they may be more likely to seek stories which seem to “agree” with their long-held beliefs, for validation.
Noteworthy: People of all ages were less likely to identify fake news about COVID-19 than news not related to the pandemic.
Researchers say this could be due to low familiarity with COVID-related information, in the early months of the pandemic, in particular.
Researchers note that it’s only in very old age—when decline of thinking abilities can no longer be offset by life experience and world knowledge—that people may become especially vulnerable to fake news and other misinformation.
Real news is here, for you: (
UPI
)
A study finds only the oldest of adults—people aged 70+– have a harder time distinguishing fake news from real news—and this could be because they may not look as closely at information or pay attention to details, compared to younger adults
TAGS
#AllInTheDetails
#FactCheck
#FakeNews
#Fooled
#OlderOrYounger
#Validation
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
Do Grandmas Really Feel More Affection for their Grandkids than their Grown Kids?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Out of Your Home - Here's WHY
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Honor The Late Naomi Judd With Heartfelt Tribute
Are You Wasting Money?
Recent Posts
FBI Responding to “Critical Incident” at Romeoville Bank
3 hours ago
Nashville notes: Kacey Musgraves, Cam and more
4 hours ago
“Worth a Shot”: Dierks Bentley and Elle King releasing new song on Friday
4 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On