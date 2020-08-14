Whoops! Instagram Kept Your Deleted Photos and Messages for Over a Year
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: A person poses with an iPhone displaying the Instagram logo on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Once you delete something, it’s gone forever, right? Well, not if it was posted to Instagram, this past year.
According to TechCrunch, Instagram was keeping deleted photos and messages on its server – sometimes for more than a year.
The company says it was due to a bug, which (it claims) was fixed, earlier this month.
It’s not clear if the issue affected all Instagram users or just some of them.