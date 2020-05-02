Whole Foods Offers Free Face Masks to Customers
Amazon-owned Whole Foods announces that, over the next week, shoppers will be asked to wear face masks while shopping, “to protect the health and safety of our team members and community,” according the grocer’s website.
And: Whole Foods will provide shoppers with face masks, if they don’t wear their own.
The masks will be available at the entrance of your store. Whole Foods wrote that they hope to have the masks available to shoppers “within the next week.”