Whoa-oh, here he comes: John Oates to appear on this Wednesday’s episode of ABC sitcom ‘The Goldbergs’
Credit: Sean HagwellJohn Oates of Hall & Oates will make a guest appearance on the latest episode of the ABC sitcom The Goldbergs, airing Wednesday, April 22, at 8 p.m. ET.
The episode, titled “Oates and Oates,” focuses on character Barry Goldbergr’s attempts to impress Ren, his dream girl, by unrealistically promising her that he can get Hall & Oates to perform at an Earth Day telethon at his college.
As seen in a preview clip, Oates humorously plays a janitor working backstage at the Earth Day event. In the scene, Barry declares that he’d just gotten frustratingly close to Hall & Oates, as John picks up an acoustic guitar and starts singing “Maneater.”
Barry then snaps at John, “What the hell, man? Are you mocking me?” Oates’ character responds by apologizing and then shyly noting, “Me and my buddy, we got this band, and I thought maybe next year…” Barry rudely cuts him off, saying, “Hard no.”
The episode also showcases the 1981 Hall & Oates chart-topper “Kiss on My List” as its featured song.
“Daryl Hall and John Oates were my favorite musical duo from my childhood and a major part of the soundtrack to my life,” says The Goldbergs‘ executive producer Adam F. Goldberg. “Their songs dominated the ’80s while I was growing up in suburban Philadelphia where both Daryl…and John…are from.”
In a recent interview with Variety, Oates said of his experience shooting his part on The Goldbergs, “The cast was amazing. It all happened so fast.”
The singer had to fly from his Nashville home to Los Angeles after being given just 24 hours’ notice to film his scene, then headed back to Music City just a few hours later.
“Luckily the timing all worked out for everyone,” Oates told Variety.
