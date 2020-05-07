Who would win a Verzuz battle between DMX and Jay-Z?

Prince Williams/WireimageDMX wants to go bar for bar in a Verzuz battle with Jay-Z.
The “Party Up (Up in Here)” rapper believes he can go hit for hit with the fellow New York rapper.
Without hesitation, DMX declared he was interested in going head-to-head with the fellow New York rapper during an interview on Drink Champs.
“Jay,” he said, shocking rapper N.O.R.E. “Yeah! Who you think?” DMX went on. “Ain’t no sense in playing.”
Jay-Z may never entertain the idea but fans on social media did, sharing excitement over the two legendary MCs facing off. One fan commented, “That would be dope for people that know it wouldn’t be the first battle but it definitely would be the illest between two crown kings in hip hop just on two different levels.”
“DMX is a beast but in a catalog battle he’s losing to Jay,” another fan said. A quick Google search found at least 51 hit records by Jay-Z and a small 12 for DMX. “But bar for bar, I believe X is taking it,” the fan continued and others agree.
“You know DMX is worthy. Always in beast mode,” yet another fan tweeted.
DMX and Jay-Z were two Def Jam’s most popular artists in the ’90s. Together, they started Murder Inc, launching the careers of Ja Rule, Ashanti and others. Their relationship eventually turned into rap rivalry, leading to previous battles such as their Backstage Freestyle match in 2000.
