Vinyl album sales in the U.S. are on the rise. Nielsen music reports that they grew by 15-percent in 2018. That puts them in their 13th year of consecutive growth. The top selling vinyl album artist in 2018 was the Beatles with 321-thousand copies sold. Then came Pink Floyd with 177-thousand, David Bowie with 150-thousand, Panic!at the Disco with 148-thousand, Fleetwood Mac with 139-thousand, Led Zeppelin with 138-thousand and Michael Jackson with 131-thousand.